Explosion at offshore supply base in Peterhead

One person has been taken to hospital after a report of an explosion at an offshore supply base in Peterhead.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:35 BST
Emergency service crews called to explosion at Asco in PeterheadEmergency service crews called to explosion at Asco in Peterhead
Emergency service crews called to explosion at Asco in Peterhead

At around 11am on Wednesday, 21 June, Police were called to a report of an explosion at an industrial premises owned by Asco in the Burnhaven area.

Asco said it involved equipment owned and operated by a third-party.

Emergency services attended and the premises was evacuated as a precaution.

A number of people were treated for their injuries at the scene with one man being taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers will remain at the premises until structures have been assessed and declared safe. The Health and Safety Executive has been advised.

Although chemicals were involved in the incident, there is no risk to the wider community and decontamination procedures are in place for those present.

The cause is yet unknown.

Related topics:PeterheadPoliceEmergency servicesHealth and Safety Executive