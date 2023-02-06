Exploring creativity in the North east

A series of community art classes are being laucnhed across Aberdeenshire including Stonehaven, Maryculter and Drumlithie.

A new course of community art classes will take place across the region.

The classes are designed to create a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where you’ll receive expert tuition covering a range of themes, techniques and media.

They are suitable for all aspiring artists from absolute beginners to those with more experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll be tutored by Mike and Allison Samson, who have over twenty years tutoring experience and ten years of formal art training between them.

Mike is a multi-award winning artist and tutor who studied at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, lectured in art and is known for contemporary landscape and portrait paintings, and Allison has an extensive backgroundin Illustration and design.

They have run various art classes, workshops and art trips across Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Europe.

Their new 8 week course will cover a variety of subjects, media and techniques and in addition to the face-to-face classes, you’ll receive a step-by-step video tutorial each week, with subject matter and all the instructions you need to create your masterpiece.

The course fees are £120 and if you don’t have any art materials for the first class, an initial selection can be provided, as well as advice on what else you might need.