Explore the countryside and coast from the comfort of a warm library

Live Life Aberdeenshire is helping locals learn more about their countryside this winter through a series of talks taking place in the comfort and warmth of their local library.

A series of talks will take place in libraries across the region.

Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries is collaborating with Aberdeenshire Council’s Ranger service to deliver a series of free talks that range from the diversity of Aberdeenshire’s moths and butterflies to the weird and colourful North Sea to a deep dive of a different kind into the life of “local loon” Lord Byron – his travels, his love life, his poetry.

The next talk is on Friday, January 19 at 7pm in Insch Library and is titled Jewels of the air Butterflies & Moths of Aberdeenshire.

The informative session will be an opportunity to discover the diversity of these beautiful insects in our local area, their fascinating life histories, and how we can help to conserve them.

There will be plenty of topics to explore, but places are limited.

So be sure to book as soon as possible online.

Julia McCue, Library Development Coordinator for Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries said: Since the weather has not been its best recently, we’re hoping that these talks will help people to continue their exploration of our countryside and coast in an interesting way while also making use of our libraries.

“If people are inspired to learn more after each talk, then we of course have plenty of books to browse or loan out right there in the building.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Rangers are located across Aberdeenshire to help residents and visitors discover and enjoy our rich natural and cultural heritage and to protect and promote our biodiversity.

The Ranger Service runs a series of public sessions throughout the year to help residents and visitors explore and enjoy Aberdeenshire’s rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage.

You can learn more about the Ranger service, their other upcoming events, or book a school or group session by visiting aberdeenshire.gov.uk and searching for “ranger”.

You can also find them on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Further to the talks taking place, Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries have plenty of fun activities to attract more visitors.

Treasure trail maps are available from libraries in Banchory, Banff, Macduff, Oldmeldrum, Stonehaven, and Westhill – containing clues that will help people explore their local town. Once all six clues are solved a famous location will be revealed and the completed puzzle can be returned to the library for a prize.

In addition, in December 2022, Banff and Stonehaven libraries introduced Dog-friendly Saturdays as part of a six-month pilot scheme, where dogs were welcomed on the first Saturday of every month.

Following the trial’s success, Alford, Inverurie, Kemnay, and Strichen were added to the mix – also for the first Saturday of every month.