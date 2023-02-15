Exclusive Valentine’s Ball auction helps raise £140,000 for Maggie’s Aberdeen

Generous fundraisers have shown cancer support charity Maggie’s Aberdeen lots of love after helping raise £140,000 at its Valentine’s Ball.

Around 450 people attended the Valentine’s Ball.

An in-person and online audience had the opportunity to bid on three stunning pieces of art, which were specially commissioned for Saturday’s event at Thainstone Exchange.

A one-of-a-kind life-sized bronze sculpture of a red deer stag and hind by world-renowned sculptor David Meredith and paintings by Iain Faulkner and Glenn Scouller were curated by David Reid of Ballater Gallery for the event, which featured performances from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, MacTa, Robert Lovie and Raemond Jappy, as well as gospel singers from Jesus House Aberdeen.

Pat Machray, chairman of the Thainstone-based fundraising committee, said: “It was incredibly heart-warming to see a great turn out at the event. This could not have been made possible without the valued support from attendees, our table hosts, our sponsors and auction-prize donors.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere in the room, and the generosity of everyone there to help raise such a magnificent amount for people and their families affected by cancer is nothing short of remarkable.

“On behalf of everyone who uses Maggie’s Aberdeen, as well as staff and volunteers, I’d like to thank each and every person who played a part in the evening being such a success.”

Other auction prizes at the sold-out event, which was attended by around 450 people, included a trip for 10 to Ladies Day at Perth Races, a round of golf with former Open champion Paul Lawrie and a gourmet taste tour of the North-east on Aberdeen FC’s first team bus with Kilted Chef Craig Wilson.

Maggie’s Aberdeen Fundraising Manager Richard Stewart said: “I want to personally thank all the prize donors who did us proud with their generosity for our auction and silent auction, allowing us to pull together an amazing prize fund that really struck a chord with guests. It was an amazing night, and I feel privileged to have been involved.”