Exciting quartet performs at Kemnay Village Hall

Bone-Afide Trombone Quartet will be performing next Tuesday at Kemnay Village Hall.

Bone-Afide is an international chamber ensemble made up of some of Europe’s leading young Trombonists. The group strives to showcase the versatility of the Trombone, performing works from all genres and periods with the aim of defying stereotypes surrounding the instrument.

In 2020, the quartet became joint winners of the International Trombone Association Quartet competition. Later in the same year, they became a recipient of the prestigious Tunnell Trust Award, which will see the group perform a number of concerts throughout Scotland in 2022.

After more successful auditions, Bone-Afide won the Royal Philharmonic Society Philip Jones Prize and are Recital Series artists of the Countess of Munster Trust. The group launched their first album, Christmas with Bone-Afide in November 2021, and have recently released their second album, Folk-bone, with World of Sound.

The concert starts at 8pm (doors 7.30pm) on Tuesday, November 8 in Kemnay Village Hall.

Tickets for the Bone-Afide Trombone Quartet concert are £13 for general admission and are free for under 25s in full-time education and for those receiving disability or low-income benefits.