Exciting plans for Aquarium as Levelling Up project progresses

Exciting plans for extension and upgrade to the North-East’s award-winning Macduff MarineAquarium have been released, with a striking design inspired by the coastal location and Macduff’s rich shipbuilding heritage.

Earlier this year Aberdeenshire Council announced its successful bid for the UK Government’s Levelling Up funds for development of cultural and heritage opportunities in Macduff and Peterhead.

A total of 10 projects in Scotland were allocated more than £177 million from round two of the Levelling Up Fund which will enable projects to create jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live and spread opportunity more equally.

The “Cultural Tides: North Sea Connections in Aberdeenshire” project will focus on the renovation and extension of Macduff Marine Aquarium and the development of a cultural quarter in Peterhead centred around the vacant Arbuthnot House.

A cafe/restaurant will run separately from the aquarium.

The project for Macduff Marine Aquarium – operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire – is underway and the plans for the popular visitor attraction have now been revealed.

To realise its potential and improve the visitor experience and dwell time, the distinctive round aquarium building will be expanded to accommodate increased display and activity space and a café-restaurant.

The building will have a second storey added to create a café/restaurant with magnificent views to the Moray Firth and inside to the central kelp tank.

External viewing decks will provide great vantage points for wildlife spotting, while a café/restaurant will be run separately from the aquarium, offering a business opportunity for a hospitality provider.

External viewing decks will provide great vantage points for wildlife spotting.

Inside, the central tank, general layout and displays will remain, but the exhibits will be upgraded and include exciting new experiential features and interpretation.

The visitor experience will feel fresh and innovative, whilst maintaining the aquarium’s essential elements that have been so enduringly popular.

Education and conservation are at the heart of the aquarium’s operations and the expansion will provide space for a lobster hatchery and a dedicated learning room to allow hands on activities and events for learners of all ages.

The lobster hatchery will see lobster larvae being grown for release into the wild to boost wild populations, be a focus of interest and support the lobster fishery in years to come.

The distinctive round building will be expanded.

Macduff Marine Aquarium has been operated by Aberdeenshire Council for over 25 years and welcomes around 50,000 visitors per year, contributing significantly to the local area’s economy and tourism offer. It highlights native marine life and the central tank design and local exhibits create a one-of-a-kind experience within the UK.

Building on its success with investment in the attraction has long been part of the regeneration strategy for Macduff and the Levelling Up fund has presented a unique opportunity for the aquarium, Macduff and the area.

An engagement survey is now live with a wealth of supporting information and images at https://engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/hub-page/macduff-marine-aquarium-2

The proposals will go through the planning processes in the autumn and it’s anticipated that the works will start next year.

Commenting on the developments, Craig Matheson, Aberdeenshire Council’s principal architect who is heading up the design team for the project, said: “The extension design is influenced by the aquarium’s context near to the harbour and engages the building with its coastal setting and sea views, creating an exciting first impression for visitors as they arrive.

"The surrounding area will be landscaped to improve biodiversity and encourage people to use the space with children’s activities, whilst the proposals will be mindful of nearby residential properties.

"The building will be upgraded to meet modern standards for energy efficiency and sustainability.

“It is an interesting challenge to design around the aquarium’s central display tank and collection of marine animals that will be maintained throughout, but we are confident that the design successfully combines the existing building with the bold new frontage.”

Following a recent visit to the aquarium to see progress on the project, Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove said: “UK Government money for Macduff Aquarium will help expand the site and allow more families and visitors to see the wonderful marine life.

"It was great to see how levelling up funding will help increase tourism, deliver jobs and provide better facilities for the whole community to enjoy.”