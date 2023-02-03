Exceptional first year gets decom specialist off to flying start

A leading light in the decommissioning waste sector has marked the end of an exceptional first year in business by announcing that it has delivered contracts worth £3 million.

Phoenix Decom is based in Aberdeen and has strategically located operational outlets at Peterhead and Lerwick as well as Aberdeen.

It was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic by respected industry leader Craig Smith, supported by a knowledgeable team of trusted industry professionals who have collective experience of more than 200 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the odds, the company has flourished to become the leading one-stop shop for independent, modern, integrated solutions for the management and disposal of decommissioning waste in the subsea sector.

​Craig Smith says the future is full of optimism for the firm.

Phoenix Decom prides itself on offering a fresh contemporary approach, and achieves dynamic, tangible and environmentally compliant outcomes for all clients and on all projects.

To date, the team has managed more than 20,000 tonnes of subsea decommissioned material from the North Sea with firm emphasis on careful application of the waste hierarchy and, crucially, avoiding landfill as far as possible.

Year two is also off to a flying start.

The firm has plans to recruit up to 12 additional people to the team and ongoing £500,000 investment will further expand services and introduce electric vehicles to the company’s growing fleet.

Commenting on the success of Phoenix Decom’s first year in business, Craig Smith said: “Business success will always rely on having the right people on our team.

"We are confident we have the best personnel in place to exceed customer expectations.

"Having the right personnel on board is key, not only to ensuring that we can pass down industry experience to others coming through, but also in strengthening the long-term sustainability of Phoenix Decom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first year has brought accelerated growth ahead of where we anticipated being after 12 months of operation.