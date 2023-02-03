Exceptional first year gets decom specialist off to flying start

Phoenix Decom is based in Aberdeen and has strategically located operational outlets at Peterhead and Lerwick as well as Aberdeen.
It was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic by respected industry leader Craig Smith, supported by a knowledgeable team of trusted industry professionals who have collective experience of more than 200 years.
Against the odds, the company has flourished to become the leading one-stop shop for independent, modern, integrated solutions for the management and disposal of decommissioning waste in the subsea sector.
Phoenix Decom prides itself on offering a fresh contemporary approach, and achieves dynamic, tangible and environmentally compliant outcomes for all clients and on all projects.
To date, the team has managed more than 20,000 tonnes of subsea decommissioned material from the North Sea with firm emphasis on careful application of the waste hierarchy and, crucially, avoiding landfill as far as possible.
Year two is also off to a flying start.
The firm has plans to recruit up to 12 additional people to the team and ongoing £500,000 investment will further expand services and introduce electric vehicles to the company’s growing fleet.
Commenting on the success of Phoenix Decom’s first year in business, Craig Smith said: “Business success will always rely on having the right people on our team.
"We are confident we have the best personnel in place to exceed customer expectations.
"Having the right personnel on board is key, not only to ensuring that we can pass down industry experience to others coming through, but also in strengthening the long-term sustainability of Phoenix Decom.
“Our first year has brought accelerated growth ahead of where we anticipated being after 12 months of operation.
"We are now ready to face the future with confidence, optimism and excitement about what lies ahead.”