The television football pundit fell seriously ill earlier this month

The former Scotand and Liverpool footballer Alan Hansen, who fell seriously ill earlier this month has left hospital, his former club has said.

In a post on X, Liverpool said: "Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

Alan Hansen fell seriously ill earlier this month. Photo: Handout/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”

The 69-year-old central defender retired from football in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

Ex-Liverpool captain Graeme Souness last week provided a positive update on the health of his former team-mate.

Souness, who played alongside Hansen at both Liverpool and Scotland, told talkSPORT last week: "I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous so I hope that's him on the way to a full recovery.

"I've been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I've been phoning his phone, his phone number.

"I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was big Al.

"I was thinking 'Oh no, don't answer that'. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me.

"He's been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he's back, and I hope I'm right."

Hansen was at Liverpool for 14 years, winning eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups in the 1970s and 1980s. He played 620 matches and won 17 major trophies during a golden-era for the club.