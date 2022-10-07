Eurovision 2023: Liverpool announced as host city by Graham Norton on One Show as Scotland misses out

It comes after last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to host due to the invasion by Russia.

The announcement was made on Friday evening on the One Show by Eurovision host Graham Norton.

Eurovision 2023 will take place on May 13 next year.

Singer Sam Ryder performs on behalf of the UK during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool faced Glasgow in the final run-off after a list of 20 candidates was whittled down by the BBC and European Broadcasting Union, which produces the annual event.

The final two cities battling it out were revealed last month following a seven-strong shortlist which also included Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, but the EBU later concluded the show could not be safely held in the war-torn country.

It was decided the UK would host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, as Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow will play host to Eurovision.

Applicant cities were asked to demonstrate how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities if they were to host on behalf of Ukraine.