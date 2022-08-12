Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the UK came second in this year’s competition, with Ukraine winning overall, however due to the war with Russian it will be unable to host.

The news was announced on BBC Radio 2, by Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full shortlist of seven cities is Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Glasgow had previously been tipped as a potential frontrunner to host Eurovision 2023

The final decision is expected to come around Autumn.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “It’s got to be Glasgow!”

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re delighted to progress to the next stage of the process.

"Delivering such a unique event in such a short timescale presents a challenge, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track-record for successfully hosting major global events and we’re confident we can present a Eurovision that reflects a true celebration of Ukrainian culture.

“As the UK’s first UNESCO City of Music – a title we share with Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv – Glasgow offers one of the most immersive live music experiences in the world and international visitors regularly cite our enviable music credentials as a reason for coming here.

"Add to that our OVO Hydro, which is consistently ranked in the world’s top five entertainment arenas, and our famously warm Glaswegian welcome, and we tick all the boxes for hosting a show that the Eurovision community, and the world, will long remember.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, 1969 Eurovision winner Lulu said she was rooting for the city.

“I am excited about it, especially because of Ukraine. My heart and everyone’s heart goes out to Ukraine and this is chance to represent them and do right by them.

“It is so touching, I think it is going to be an amazing year,” she said.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It’s a great privilege for the UK to honour Ukraine by hosting Eurovision 2023.

“I’m backing Glasgow all the way to bring the contest to Scotland.

“After the huge success of Cop26 we know our biggest city can deliver the biggest events in the world.”

While there was joy for those associated with the Glasgow bid, Aberdeen and Edinburgh missed out on the shortlist.

Jackie Dunbar, MSP for Aberdeen Donside, said the city failing to make the Eurovision shortlist was a “blow”.

She tweeted: “Disappointed that Aberdeen and our brilliant @PandJLive have not been shortlisted as possible hosts of #Eurovision. We have the venue, @ABZ_Airport, and enough hotels so to miss out is a blow. The economic benefit to the city and shire would have been immense.”

After the Eurovision shortlist was announced, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.