The semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest are in full flow ahead of the grand finale this weekend.

Tuesday night saw Australia and Ireland eliminated in the first round of semifinals.

Also knocked out of the competition were Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia.

Hurricane from Serbia are hoping to drive the crowds at the Eurovision Semifinals wild with their song Loco Loco

It means Lithuania, Russia, Sweden, Cyprus, Norway, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Malta will all go through to the final on Saturday (May 22).

When is the second semifinal of Eurovision 2021?

The semifinals – which are taking place in Rotterdam – have split the Eurovision countries into two groups of 16 and 17.

The first group competed on Tuesday and the second semifinal will air live on BBC 4 at 8pm on Thursday (May 20).

However, the UK – alongside host nation The Netherlands and France, Germany, Spain, and Italy – will go straight through to the final without having to compete in these rounds.

This is because it it part of the ‘Big Five’, a group of nations which contributes the most financially to the European Broacasting Union.

Who will be competing in Eurovision semi final 2?

Seventeen more acts will be competing in the second Eurovision semifinal.

They will be performing in the order below:

San Marino – Senhit with Adrenalina

Estonia – Uku Suviste with The Lucky One

Czech Republic – Benny Cristo with Omaga

Greece – Stefania with Last Dance

Austria – Vincent Bueno with Amen

Poland – RAFAL with The Ride

Moldova – Natalia Gordienko with SUGAR

Iceland – Daði og Gagnamagnið with 10 Years

Serbia – Hurricane with Loco Loco

Georgia – Tornike Kipiani with You

Albania – Anxhela Peristeri with Karma

Portugal – The Black Mamba with Love Is On My Side

Bulgaria – VICTORIA with Growing Up Is Getting Old

Finland – Blind Channel with Dark Side

Latvia – Samanta Tīna with The Moon Is Rising

Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears with Tout l’Univers

Denmark – Fyr Og Flamme with Øve Os På Hinanden

Who is the UK Eurovision act?

The act representing the UK this year is James Newman with his song Embers.

He is the elder brother of the pop star John Newman and says he is “excited and honoured” to take part in Eurovision.

James – who was initially chosen to compete at the 2020 event which was cancelled due to the pandemic – has been billed as the UK’s great hope after years of Eurovision Song Contest disappointment.

The songwriter is known for penning Brit award winning Waiting All Night, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre, and also wrote Ed Sheeran track Lay It All On Me and Calvin Harris’ Blame.

