The semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest are in full flow ahead of the grand finale this weekend.
Tuesday night saw Australia and Ireland eliminated in the first round of semifinals.
Also knocked out of the competition were Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia.
It means Lithuania, Russia, Sweden, Cyprus, Norway, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Malta will all go through to the final on Saturday (May 22).
When is the second semifinal of Eurovision 2021?
The semifinals – which are taking place in Rotterdam – have split the Eurovision countries into two groups of 16 and 17.
The first group competed on Tuesday and the second semifinal will air live on BBC 4 at 8pm on Thursday (May 20).
However, the UK – alongside host nation The Netherlands and France, Germany, Spain, and Italy – will go straight through to the final without having to compete in these rounds.
This is because it it part of the ‘Big Five’, a group of nations which contributes the most financially to the European Broacasting Union.
Who will be competing in Eurovision semi final 2?
Seventeen more acts will be competing in the second Eurovision semifinal.
They will be performing in the order below:
San Marino – Senhit with Adrenalina
Estonia – Uku Suviste with The Lucky One
Czech Republic – Benny Cristo with Omaga
Greece – Stefania with Last Dance
Austria – Vincent Bueno with Amen
Poland – RAFAL with The Ride
Moldova – Natalia Gordienko with SUGAR
Iceland – Daði og Gagnamagnið with 10 Years
Serbia – Hurricane with Loco Loco
Georgia – Tornike Kipiani with You
Albania – Anxhela Peristeri with Karma
Portugal – The Black Mamba with Love Is On My Side
Bulgaria – VICTORIA with Growing Up Is Getting Old
Finland – Blind Channel with Dark Side
Latvia – Samanta Tīna with The Moon Is Rising
Switzerland – Gjon’s Tears with Tout l’Univers
Denmark – Fyr Og Flamme with Øve Os På Hinanden
Who is the UK Eurovision act?
The act representing the UK this year is James Newman with his song Embers.
He is the elder brother of the pop star John Newman and says he is “excited and honoured” to take part in Eurovision.
James – who was initially chosen to compete at the 2020 event which was cancelled due to the pandemic – has been billed as the UK’s great hope after years of Eurovision Song Contest disappointment.
The songwriter is known for penning Brit award winning Waiting All Night, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre, and also wrote Ed Sheeran track Lay It All On Me and Calvin Harris’ Blame.
