EuroMillions jackpot: Single UK ticket-holder claims £171m winnings
A claim has been staked for the £171 million jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder in Friday's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.
It comes as a ticket-holder won £1 million in Saturday's National Lottery draw, although no player scooped the top prize.
The Lotto jackpot will roll over to an estimated £5 million for Wednesday's draw after no-one matched all six main numbers.
However, one person matched five of the six main numbers and the bonus ball, winning the next biggest prize of £1 million.
Jupiter makes closest approach to Earth in 59 years: When can you see Jupiter and why is it closer now?
The £1,750 prize was won by 53 ticket-holders who matched five of the six numbers.
The winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 18, 22, 39 and 50 - and the bonus number was 51.
Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.
No player matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but two tickets matched four numbers to claim £13,000.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 08, 29, 30, 37 - and the Thunderball is 07.
No-one took the top prize of £500,000, but three people secured the next biggest sum of £5,000 after matching five numbers.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.