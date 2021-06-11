Euro 2020: Nicola Sturgeon backs Scotland's revised decision to take the knee ahead of football match against England at Wembley on Friday June 18

Nicola Sturgeon has backed the Scottish national team in their new decision to ‘take the knee’ ahead of their Euro 2020 match against england.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:03 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:07 pm
Nicola Sturgeon says it is a 'good decision' from the Scotland team in deciding to take the knee to stand against racism ahead of England vs Scotland game in the Euro 2020 match on Friday.
The backing from the First Minister comes after Steve Clarke’s side took a U-turn after saying they would not take the knee but instead "stand together" against racism.

The Scotland squad will now all take the knee during Scotland's match with England at Wembley.

They will join the English team in doing so.

However, their statement suggests they will likely continue to stand during the side's other matches at Hampden Park.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "From kick-off at Wembley next Friday, Scotland and England will be the fiercest of opponents - but before that, the players will unite in solidarity against racism.

"Good decision, Scotland - well done!"

It was announced on Friday (June 11) the Scottish team will now kneel “in solidarity with our counterparts in England” when the two nations go head-to-head on Friday, 18 June.

