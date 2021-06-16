In response to Edinburgh Dungeon, the tourist attraction on London’s South Bank has launched a stunning counterattack.

Speaking to the Evening News, a spokesperson for London Dungeon said: “Whilst licking their wounds inflicted following a punishing defeat at the hands of Czech Republic, any Scottish fans who dare to try and gain entry clad in kilts will be turned away by the resident torturer.

London Dungeon has responded to Edinburgh Dungeon's banning of England football colours.

“The London Dungeon’s characters are under strict instruction that should any Scotsman or woman cunningly hoodwink the torturer on June 18 – perhaps with a change of outfit or surreptitious accent change, and are duly exposed – they will receive ‘special treatment’.

“They will be locked up in the London Dungeon’s foul, rat-infested jail, and subjected to multiple rousing renditions of ‘Three Lions’ until they plead mercy and accept penance for their appalling skullduggery.

“Failing that, a merciless beheading will be the alternative option.”

London Dungeon added: “If your surname starts with ‘Mc’, or you're wearing more tartan than a bag full of bagpipes, then it’s a one-way road back to Scotland for you on June 18 courtesy of the Dungeon’s Torturer!”

