Essential maintenance to be carried out at Spillarsford Bridge

The essential repairs will address defects in the bridge’s masonry parapet, ensuring that the bridge remains safe for motorists.
The work is expected to take place over two days, with works scheduled between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day. All works are expected to be completed by 4.30pm Tuesday, August 2, subject to weather conditions.
To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a northbound lane closure with temporary three-way traffic lights will be in place. The traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.
Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.
Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 Spillarsford Bridge.
“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out this work. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”