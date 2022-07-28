Essential maintenance to be carried out at Spillarsford Bridge

The essential repairs will address defects in the bridge’s masonry parapet, ensuring that the bridge remains safe for motorists.

The work is expected to take place over two days, with works scheduled between 9.30am and 4.30pm each day. All works are expected to be completed by 4.30pm Tuesday, August 2, subject to weather conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a northbound lane closure with temporary three-way traffic lights will be in place. The traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

BEAR Scotland will be carrying out essential repairs on the A90 Spillarsford Bridge next week

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 Spillarsford Bridge.