Entries open for Tom’s Cairn 10k and 5k Races

Entries for the annual Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race and 5k Race are now open.

The sixth annual Tom’s Cairn 10k, 5k and primary kids races will be held in Finzean on Sunday, September 10, with stunning views along the route

The 10k trail race is in its sixth year, while a 5k event, open to all including under 16s, was added in 2017.

A fundraiser organised by the Parent Council for Finzean School and Ballogie Nursery, the trail race will start at Birse and Feughside Parish Church, at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 10, while the 5k race, and an additional primary kids race, will start shortly after.

Race organiser and school parent, Sally Wallis, said: “After the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s event following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, we’re excited to be going ahead with our races in September - and hope to see a strong turnout again this year.

"Participants of all three races can expect beautiful scenery and a lively community spirit – and with our 5k event we’re pleased to be catering for a larger audience and the growing number of secondary school-aged runners throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond who are not old enough for the 10k race.

“The 10k trail race follows a hilly course, on tracks and woodland trails around Finzean Estate.

"It’s certainly an event for all abilities though, and we encourage entries from those wishing to walk or jog the route.

"Enter online at www.tomscairntrailrace.com - entry for the 10k is £11, or £15 on the day if numbers allow.

"The 10k race is open to those aged 16 and over, while the 5k is £6 and open to adults and all secondary school aged kids."

Sally added: "There will be some great prizes, as well as free tea and cake for every competitor at the finish.”

The 5k secondary race and primary kids races will set off just after the Tom’s Cairn 10k Trail Race, from a location near the church which will be signposted on the day.

Dogs will be allowed but must be kept on leads at all times, and the organisers ask that dogs are kept well away from race competitors.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available at the start, within the Church grounds.