Entries open for Aden Heritage and Tractor Day

Entries have now opened for this year’s Aden Heritage and Tractor Day at the popular Mintlaw park.

The popular event will return to Aden Country Park on September 24, from 11am to 3.30pm. It will feature vintage tractors, vintage cars, a farmers’ market and activities for families.

Aden Heritage and Tractor Day has been held in Aden Country Park for more than 30 years. The event brings back memories of farming life for visitors and will feature a static tractor display, vintage cars, a farmers market featuring local produce and activities for families.

There will also be demonstrations of traditional crafts including traditional dyeing and woodturning. The event is free to attend, and no tickets are required.

Entries are now open for the tractor event at Aden Park.

The public are invited to enter vintage tractors or vehicles into the event. The cost of entering a vehicle is £5 and this includes a rosette, tea, coffee and a buttery.

Skills Development and Events officer, Justine Tough said: “After the success of last year’s event we are excited to be holding the event again. This year we have added new attractions and increased the number of tractors attending. It will be a fantastic day out for all the family.”

To find out more information please visit the Aden Country Park website: https://adencountrypark.org.uk/ or visit the Aden Country Park Mintlaw Facebook page.