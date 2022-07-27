Enough is enough! Anger over fly-tipping near Kintore

An extreme case of fly-tipping at Balbithan Woods near Kintore has been met with anger.

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 9:18 am
Rubbish including roof panels have been left dumped in the area.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett said: “It’s absolutely appalling that someone would use Balbithan Woods as a dumping ground for fly-tipping.

“Enough is enough – we must change the law in Scotland so that tougher punishments are put in place to stop these incidents from happening.”

People convicted of flytipping could be fined up to £40,000 and could be imprisoned for up to a year.

To report fly-tipping, call Aberdeenshire Council's Wasteline on 03456 081207.

