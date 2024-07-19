Enjoy the benefits of the A2B dial-a-bus service across Aberdeenshire

The A2B dial a bus service operates across many communities in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council is reminding residents of the benefits of the A2B dial-a-bus shopper services which operate across much of the region.

The A2B buses run on Mondays to Fridays between approximately 9.30am and 2.30pm.

A2B is a free council-run minibus service which can be used by anyone for travel if there is no other suitable bus service in the area.

If there is alternative public transport, A2B services are provided for older and disabled residents only using low-floor, wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

A2B dial-a-bus services are available for local travel from as far afield as the Mearns, Alford, Banchory and Peterhead and serve many towns villages and communities in between – in most cases offering a door-to-door service.

Where A2B operates in towns it may be able to provide transport to health appointments, depending on times.

Full service provision including operating times is available at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/public-transport/a2b-dial-a-bus

Marion Mackay from Aberdeenshire Council's Passenger Transport Unit, explains: “Our flexible town services endeavour to pick you up at the time you requested, but as all bookings are taken on a first come, first-served basis, you may be offered a trip at a slightly different time to fit in with other passenger bookings.

"Rural shopper service tend to operate to a timetable, albeit timings may vary depending on the number and location of bookings.

“We are very fortunate to have such wonderful dial-a-bus services operating in many parts of Aberdeenshire which helps tremendously whether that be a trip to the shops or the Post Office, or simply a catch-up with friends and family. It’s easy to book and our drivers make every effort to make the passenger experience enjoyable.”

So how do you book? Simply call the A2B dial-a-bus hotline on 01467 535333, open on Mondays to Fridays between 9.30am and 3.30pm, no later than the day before travel. Alternatively you can email [email protected]