Enjoy a Taste of Buchan at Peterhead next month

Peterhead Academy Higher Travel & Tourism class have partnered with Visit Aberdeenshire to host the event, which will be held on February 29 from 12 noon to 4pm.

The aim of the event is to provide a space for local businesses to promote their products to the local community.

The gathering will allow consumers to easily discover new products and businesses, helping them shop local in a time where this is very important. It also allows the students to achieve their qualification and add valuable work experience to their CV.

​Taste of Buchan will be held at the Palace Hotel at the end of February.

It is hoped that Taste of Buchan will become a permanent feature of the Buchan calendar, giving the community an event to look forward to each year.

Speaking about the event, the pupils said: “We have felt and see the lack of appeal to the area with a shortage of things to do. We have seen events before this become a success. It is clear that events like this are what the community looks forward to, rediscovering all that the area has to offer.

"It was also undoubtedly a great way for us to pick up valuable skills that will be transferrable to both work and life in the future.”

The event is free to attend and businesses have been allowed to exhibit with no cost to them.

"We want this to be as accessible as possible for residents and businesses,” added the students.

Meanwhile, the event was recognised in the Scottish Parliament last week.

Karen Adam MSP met with the team to discuss the event and their aspirations to create a sustainable food and drinks festival for Buchan. Following the meeting she tabled a parliamentary motion recognising the work of the pupils and Visit Aberdeenshire.

