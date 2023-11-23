Enjoy a late night and weekend shopping experience in Fraserbugh
The fun begins on Friday, November 24, when there will be crafters, entertainment, demonstrations, discounts and special offers in the shops around town from 5pm to 8pm.
Santa will be switching on the lights at 6pm while the pipe band provides a more traditional flair to the night along with other local entertainers.
The following day, shops around the town will have crafters, discounts and promotions throughout the day for all those eager to get a start – or finish up – the Christmas shopping.
And if you’re still looking for ideas, then why not pop into Faithlie Fayre Christmas Market, which will be running over both days – from 5pm to 8pm on the Friday and 11am to 2pm on Saturday at Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub.
The weekend will round off with delights on offer at Fraserburgh Producers Market, which will take place on Sunday, November 26, from 1am to 2pm and located inside Fish Market 2 – the one nearest the beach!
Remember to get your Shop Local card stamped to be in with a chance of winning in the weekly draw.
If you spend £10 or more in a host of local stores, then you are in with the chance of winning some fabulous prizes.
Shop local runs until December 22 with weekly prizes on offer. Just hand in your completed cards to the following shops, which are taking part in the initiative, and check the Facebook page for weekly updates to see if you’re a winner. Among the s hops participating are:
Anderson’s at no 8, Barclay Carpets, Beach Cafe, Beautiful Baby Boutique, Biccochi’s ice-cream, Boomerangs, Bruce of the Broch, C&A West Garden Centre, Cancer Research, Candy Coated Accessories, Cut and Curl, Dunes Golf Centre, Fair Stappit, Fascinations for You, Findlay’s Fish bar and Diner, Fish ‘n’ Things, Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, Gavin’s Kilt Hire, Gordon Young Jeweller, Homestyle, Hush Hair Salon, Ian J Mcintosh butcher, Ko Kolids Baby Centre, Maitlands, Nicke and Dime, Peartree Coffee House and Bistro, Playbarn, Punjabi Kitchen, R&S Dyga, Ritwayt, Rodgers, Sunflowers, Superdrug. Stage and Thistle Hotel and Your Choice.