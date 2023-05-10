Enjoy ‘a fine afternoon oot' at Aboyne Games

The ‘Prosecco Picnic’ will kickstart the Highland Games season.

Open to over 18s, the ‘Prosecco Picnic’ will kickstart the Highland Games season on Royal Deeside, as dozens of ladies and gents gather at the Aboyne Green marquee on August 4 from 1-7pm.

Synonymous with summer in Deeside and a mainstay in the Aboyne social calendar, this year’s event will be catered by Turriff-based venue, The Kastille, following A & J Durno's retirement. Guests will be treated to welcome drinks and a mouth-watering picnic lunch.

New Chairman of the Games, Danny Robb, who has taken over the post from Alistair Grant, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming ladies and gents from across Aberdeenshire and beyond to an afternoon of fine food and fun. This year’s event will raise funds for the ‘Friends of Anchor Unit’, a charity close to our hearts as some very special people who have supported us over many years have benefitted from the unit in the past year. 75% of the money raised will be donated to the unit and the remaining 25% will support local charities.”

An adult ticket costs £30, and includes a welcome drink and picnic lunch, with no limit on the number of tickets purchased. There will be a raffle and games, and casual dress is encouraged.