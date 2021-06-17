English Heritage has confirmed it has “no plans whatsoever” to remove a blue plaque for children’s author Enid Blyton after the organisation said her work has been linked to racism and xenophobia. Photo: Getty Images

The late Famous Five creator is commemorated with a plaque from the heritage organisation outside her former home in Chessington, south-west London.

An article on English Heritage’s website about the author noted that Blyton’s work “has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It went on say that her story The Little Black Doll was criticised after “the doll of the title, Sambo, is only accepted by his owner once his ‘ugly black face’ is washed ‘clean’ by rain”.

It also claimed Blyton was rejected by the Royal Mint for commemoration on the 50p coin because she was “a racist, sexist, homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer”.

After English Heritage’s biography of the writer famous hit the headlines, the organisation tweeted a defence of the article.

“Our 1997 Blue Plaque to Enid Blyton is back in the news along with our online bio of the children’s author, whose books are loved by many,” it said.

“We can fit about 19 words on each plaque. Our website provides a fuller picture of the person’s life, including any uncomfortable aspects.

“We have no plans whatsoever to remove any of our blue plaques.

“We’ll continue to update our website so that the story behind each plaque – and each person – is told in full.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.