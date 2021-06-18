Ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 match between Scotland and England, Nicola Sturgeon has warned fans against celebrating en masse indoors.

While wishing the Scotland national team luck for the game, the First Minister pressed the risks of Tartan Army gatherings indoors and in particularly large groups.

“The virus doesn’t care about football, it's not going to give you a free pass because you're there to celebrate the football match,” the First Minister said.

She added: "It's only natural that many of us want to watch this game with friends - that sense of being in a shared experience is one of the many things that make watching our national team so special.

"But please remember if you're watching the match today continue to take care.”

Ms Sturgeon warned those gathering in their own homes or someone else’s to do so in line with current restrictions, which currently mandate that only six people from three households are allowed to mix indoors.

She said: "Please remember to take the basic precautions – keep the windows open, wash your hands regularly and please be especially careful around people who aren't yet fully vaccinated or who might be more vulnerable.”

The Tartan Army head for Wembley yesterday ahead of tonight's England v Scotland match.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch reiterated the First Minister’s warnings to the Tartan Army, many of whom have travelled down to London to watch tonight’s match.

Mr Leitch added that while the latest covid figures for Scotland have shown that vaccinations are weakening the transmission of the virus and helping to break the link between positive cases and hospitalisations, there is still a clear need for caution.

Mr Leitch said: "My advice to the Tartan Army and those watching here is exactly the same as the First Minister’s.

“I don't suppose the Tartan Army and those in London are watching us right now, but if you have any influence over them from here, then just tell them to be as cautious as they can be.”

