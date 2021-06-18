England vs Scotland: London tourist attraction jokes that Scotland fans with kilts, bagpipes or ‘Mc’ surnames will face their ‘resident torturer’ ahead of Euro 2020 clash at Wembley

The London Dungeon is banning kilts ahead of Friday’s crunch Euro 2020 clash between Scotland and England – just hours after Edinburgh Dungeon said it would refuse entry to anyone wearing a Three Lions shirt.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:23 am
As reported earlier, the Edinburgh venue announced it is temporarily barring entry to anyone wearing an England shirt, carrying the England flag, or donning red-and-white face paint ahead of the big match.

In response to Edinburgh Dungeon, the tourist attraction on London’s South Bank has launched a stunning counterattack.

London Dungeon has responded to Edinburgh Dungeon's banning of England football colours.

Speaking to the Evening News, a spokesperson for London Dungeon said: “Whilst licking their wounds inflicted following a punishing defeat at the hands of Czech Republic, any Scottish fans who dare to try and gain entry clad in kilts will be turned away by the resident torturer.

“The London Dungeon’s characters are under strict instruction that should any Scotsman or woman cunningly hoodwink the torturer on June 18 – perhaps with a change of outfit or surreptitious accent change, and are duly exposed – they will receive ‘special treatment’.

“They will be locked up in the London Dungeon’s foul, rat-infested jail, and subjected to multiple rousing renditions of ‘Three Lions’ until they plead mercy and accept penance for their appalling skullduggery.

“Failing that, a merciless beheading will be the alternative option.”

London Dungeon added: “If your surname starts with ‘Mc’, or you're wearing more tartan than a bag full of bagpipes, then it’s a one-way road back to Scotland for you on June 18 courtesy of the Dungeon’s Torturer!”

