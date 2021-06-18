Ahead of Scotland's crunch Euro 2020 clash with the Auld Enemy at Wembley on Friday, the Market Street visitor attraction is also temporarily banning entry to anyone who carries the England flag or dons red-and-white face paint.

Edinburgh Dungeon said: “The Tartan Army got off to a difficult start with a defeat against the Czech Republic on Monday, so the Dungeon is doing all it can to get behind the team and ensure that the football gods of fortune favour the brave!

“Scotland will be hoping to give the English team a fright on Friday, with top players like skipper Andy Robertson and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay representing the nation in the game at Wembley.

“By banning all St George or Team England-themed attire, Edinburgh Dungeon is hoping to weave out any negative energy or bad luck charms from across the border and ensure that all the entertaining thrills and chills of the attraction are saved for the eyes of patriotic Scots only during the derby weekend.”

Kathryn Angel, general manager at Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We’ve waited so long to support Scotland at a major tournament again, so we can’t have the English coming and ruining the atmosphere at the Dungeon as well as on the pitch.

“We have such a strong team this tournament and we’re hoping the support of the attraction will give our heroes enough motivation to spook the Three Lions out of the competition.”

