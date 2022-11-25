End of Peterhead BID - what now for the Blue Toon?

Peterhead’s controversial Business Improvement District failed to gain enough votes to continue for the next five years.

The Drum project is still unfinished with no completion date given.

The BID has been plagued with problems since it started, and its current term came to an end on Monday (November 28), which means its agreement with Aberdeenshire Council is also ended.

However, Rediscover Peterhead Ltd will continue to see the completion of projects that have been committed while the process to wind up the company takes place.

Those projects include purchasing new Christmas lights for Chapel Street and Queen Street, installing the final cameras for the CCTV project, installation of nine hoardings on Rose Street as part of the youth art project, installation of decals in Baltic House and a new, updated map installation for Broad Street.

Christmas lights have been purchased for Light Up.

Rediscover Peterhead manager, Linda Hendry, says the Drummers Corner project, which has been led by Aberdenshire Council, continues to be delayed.

“The town’s Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Saturday but they will be unable to use the drum area as it is still not complete,” she said. “Updates and a completion date have been requested with no indication of when this will be.”

Linda says businesses may now wish to think about starting a voluntary business association model to deliver events/projects such as Scottish Week and Light up, run by volunteers who do a great deal in the town very successfully.