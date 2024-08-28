A lifeboat which has rescued close to 500 people over three decades of service in Fife has made her final voyage, and sailed into retirement - marking the end of an era.

RNLB Kingdom of Fife, the last of Scotland’s Mersey-class lifeboats, ended its lifesaving operations in Anstruther at 10.00am this morning (Tuesday). The boat’s 33-year reign came to an end following the successful introduction of a Shannon-class lifeboat in the East Neuk town.

The vessel arrived in Anstruther on August 21, 1991, and during its long service has completed 508 rescues, coming to the aid of 469 people and saving 39 lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its replacement, the £2.5 million Shannon, RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen, assumes operational service and brings with it an enhancement in lifesaving capabilities. With a top speed of 25-knots – almost 50 per cent faster than the Mersey – the Shannon will reach those in need much quicker, allowing Anstruther lifeboat service to cover a larger area of coastline.

RNLB Kingdom of Fife arrived in Anstruther in 1991, and completed 508 rescues, coming to the aid of 469 people and has saved 39 lives. (Pic: RNLI)

Roy Giles, Anstruther’s lifeboat operations manager, said he was proud of the effort made by all in readying the new lifeboat.

“Since a Shannon-class lifeboat arrived for training back in February, our volunteer crew have put in an incredible amount of time and effort in to get our new lifeboat on service,” he said. “We estimate that over 60 launch and recoveries have taken place as our crews learn a completely new way of working. I’d like to thank everyone involved in getting us to this stage as we look forward to a new era of lifesaving here in Anstruther.’