'End of an era' for historic Fife lifeboat which rescued almost 500 people
RNLB Kingdom of Fife, the last of Scotland’s Mersey-class lifeboats, ended its lifesaving operations in Anstruther at 10.00am this morning (Tuesday). The boat’s 33-year reign came to an end following the successful introduction of a Shannon-class lifeboat in the East Neuk town.
The vessel arrived in Anstruther on August 21, 1991, and during its long service has completed 508 rescues, coming to the aid of 469 people and saving 39 lives.
Its replacement, the £2.5 million Shannon, RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen, assumes operational service and brings with it an enhancement in lifesaving capabilities. With a top speed of 25-knots – almost 50 per cent faster than the Mersey – the Shannon will reach those in need much quicker, allowing Anstruther lifeboat service to cover a larger area of coastline.
Roy Giles, Anstruther’s lifeboat operations manager, said he was proud of the effort made by all in readying the new lifeboat.
“Since a Shannon-class lifeboat arrived for training back in February, our volunteer crew have put in an incredible amount of time and effort in to get our new lifeboat on service,” he said. “We estimate that over 60 launch and recoveries have taken place as our crews learn a completely new way of working. I’d like to thank everyone involved in getting us to this stage as we look forward to a new era of lifesaving here in Anstruther.’
The town’s lifeboat station will host its annual open day this Saturday where supporters can see both lifeboats side-by-side.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.