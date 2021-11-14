The Prince of Wales during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Emotion etched on Prince Charles' face as he lays wreath on behalf of the Queen

Members of the royal family and senior politicians have led the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 1:01 pm

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday morning that the Queen would be absent from the service at the Cenotaph in central London due to having sprained her back.

Undefined: readMore

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

1. The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. The Queen was absent from the ceremony due to her health.

The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. The Queen was absent from the ceremony due to her health. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Photo: Toby Melville

Photo Sales

2. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the Remembrance Sunday service

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.

Photo: Toby Melville

Photo Sales

3. Former prime ministers, Gordon Brown (left) and Tony Blair (right) stand behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Former prime ministers, Gordon Brown (left) and Tony Blair (right) stand behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.

Photo: Toby Melville

Photo Sales

4. The Duke of Cambridge during the Remembrance Sunday service

The Duke of Cambridge during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Photo: Toby Melville

Photo Sales
Prince CharlesQueenPrime MinisterLondon
Next Page
Page 1 of 3