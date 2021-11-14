Emotion etched on Prince Charles' face as he lays wreath on behalf of the Queen

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday morning that the Queen would be absent from the service at the Cenotaph in central London due to having sprained her back.
Undefined: readMore
The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.
1. The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. The Queen was absent from the ceremony due to her health.
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. The Queen was absent from the ceremony due to her health. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.
Photo: Toby Melville
2. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the Remembrance Sunday service
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.
Photo: Toby Melville
3. Former prime ministers, Gordon Brown (left) and Tony Blair (right) stand behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Former prime ministers, Gordon Brown (left) and Tony Blair (right) stand behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.
Photo: Toby Melville
4. The Duke of Cambridge during the Remembrance Sunday service
The Duke of Cambridge during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.
Photo: Toby Melville