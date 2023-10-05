Embark on an autumnal adventure in Aberdeenshire with the National Trust for Scotland

Make the most of the outdoors this autumn in Aberdeenshire with the National Trust for Scotland and create shared memories to treasure, with the opportunity to take part in stunning outdoor walks through gardens and green spaces, and guided ranger tours of some of Scotland’s most special places.

Visitors to Castle Fraser can take explore the seasonal offering in the walled garden.

As Scotland’s largest conservation charity, the National Trust for Scotland shares and protects over 100 places across the country thanks to the help of its members and supporters, including Haddo House and Crathes Castle.

There’s a wealth of captivating places to discover, wildlife to wonder at and picturesque landscapes to immerse yourself in.

Whether you’re looking for scenic surroundings on a fun day outdoors with the family, or an opportunity to witness Scotland’s natural heritage through a relaxed guided tour, there are experiences to be shared at Trust places across the country.

Those who enjoy more nature-focused fun can take part in the fresh autumnal wreath workshop at Haddo House on October 18 – perfect for crafters with a green thumb. With guided ranger walks available at numerous Trust places, those with a passion for Scotland’s nature and wildlife can learn more while exploring the outdoors.

Trust gardens across Scotland provide the perfect autumnal sanctuary. Those visiting Haddo House garden can walk along the lime tree avenue as it turns a rich golden yellow, while visitors to Castle Fraser can take advantage of the year-round accessibility of the traditional walled garden while exploring its seasonal offering.

For the perfect autumnal walk, complete with changing colours and welly requirements, Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve has it all.

Those looking to enjoy the outdoors can go for a relaxing walk through the Linn of Dee Trail where visitors can spot red squirrels amongst captivating waterfalls that have carved their way through the rock for thousands of years.

Create memories to remember as you descend through the heather-covered moorland, wander through the Caledonian pine forest, surrounded by a vista of towering mountains.

Other options for getting outdoors at the places cared for by the conservation charity include a cycling adventure – whether you’re an experienced cyclist or looking to teach your children how to ride a bike.

For those on the hunt for historic castles, Crathes Castle offer a fantastic day out by bike.

Cyclists are encouraged to ride responsibly to ensure Trust places can continue to be enjoyed and shared, with new guidance released this summer.

Iain Hawkins, Regional Director for the North East at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “At the National Trust for Scotland, we look after and provide access to a wonderful breadth of places across the country, with many looking at their very best as the leaves change.

“Whether you’re looking for a family day out, to make memories with friends, share a new experience with a loved one or get a boost from connecting with Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage, there’s a place and activity for everyone across the over 100 properties our charity is proud to care for.

"Thanks to the support of our members, visitors and donors we’re able to continue protecting and sharing our region’s special places, providing a backdrop for memories that last a lifetime.”

To plan your autumnal adventure, visit www.nts.org.uk.

Established in 1931, the National Trust for Scotland is Scotland’s largest conservation charity and cares for, shares and speaks up for Scotland’s magnificent heritage.