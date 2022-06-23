Previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk, 18-year-old Wilson petitioned a request with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name to one that reflects her newly chosen gender.

This will also entail a new birth certificate to reflect this gender identity.

The petition was signed April 18 to legally change her name from ‘Xavier Alexander Musk’ to ‘Vivian Jenna Wilson’, thus adopting her biological mother’s surname, according to the TMZ report.

Elon Musk’s former 'son', now Vivian, petitioned for a legal name change. (Picture via Wikimedia Commons)

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, has eight children and shares two with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

The couple were married between 2000 and 2008.

Wilson, a Canadian author, is the mother of the twins Griffin and (formerly) Xavier who spoke out after her child’s name change, she said: “I’m very proud of you.”

While Musk is yet to comment publicly about this development, the Tesla chief has commented on the transgender topic in the past.

Writing on Twitter in 2020, Musk said: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic (sic) nightmare.”

The hearing for the name change petition is due to commence on Friday.