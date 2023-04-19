Ellon Firm hops on board Clan Trail

Ellon-headquartered financial advisory firm, Phil Anderson Financial Services has pledged their support to the Clan ‘Big Hop’ Trail for 2023.

Managing Director Phil Anderson with Ruth McIntosh, Charity Development Officer from CLAN.

The firm has sponsored the trail t-shirts and has also pledged their support by sponsoring a sculpture.

The sculpture will be placed as part of the Big Hop Trail in Ellon in Summer 2023.

Although the exact location of the sculpture is being kept under wraps, this is the first time a trail sculpture will be placed in Ellon since 2016.

With the sponsorship of the trail t-shirts the Clan team of volunteers will be dressed to help promote the trail and provide any information required when the trail goes live. In addition to the sponsorship the firm will house the official trail maps & information for anyone looking to take part.

Phil Anderson, Managing Director said: “We are delighted to be part of the Big Hop Trail in 2023. The trails over the past few years have been a great success for the city, surrounding local communities and the charities they have raised funds for.

"Having a sculpture in our local town of Ellon will create a great buzz and I am sure the hare will look amazing in its location. The firm are also very happy to be supporting a wonderful charity, the work that Clan across the North East of Scotland is tremendous and we are glad our donation through this initiative can help support their services."

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “The Big Hop Trail T-shirts will be proudly worn by Clan volunteers and staff throughout the project and in locations across the north of Scotland where the public art trail is due to have a presence.

“We are incredibly grateful to the team at Phil Anderson for their support in helping us raise awareness of Clan and the lifeline services the charity provides to people affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

Clan Cancer Support has partnered with Wild in Art to bring an exciting new art trail to the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The Big Hop Trail will take the public on another cultural tour of the north-east and the islands from July to September 2023, with hare sculptures designed and created by some of the country’s most talented artists.