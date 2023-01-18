Ellon children's charity fighting to stay afloat

The hard work of children’s charity Rainbow Rogues, has positively impacted the lives of vulnerable children and their families right across Aberdeen City and Shire since 2005.

Grace enjoying her regular weekly session at Rainbow Rogues

However, the charity is just weeks away from closing its doors to families reliant on its vital services if funding cannot be secured.

Ellon-based Rainbow Rogues is operational across the City and Shire supporting pre-school children with disabilities and additional support needs, together with their wider families. Specialist-inclusive sessions for children run three days per week and offer a safe play environment whilst providing essential respite for parents, carers and siblings of children with complex needs.

The team offers professional knowledge and lived experiences in supporting families. The team works across educational, social, and health agencies playing an essential role in children's pre-nursery and primary school transition phases, helping their families identify the most appropriate learning settings.

Keri Craig, manager at the charity said: “We are reaching out to the communities across Aberdeen City and Shire to help us keep Rainbow Rogues open.

“Covid-19 triggered many challenges for Rainbow Rogues but also highlighted the need for the services and support we provide for some of the most vulnerable families in our communities.

“Rainbow Rogues acts as a vital link between families and educational, social, and health agencies, and we help our families navigate difficult funding, training and support landscapes. The families that use our services trust us, enabling our team to help them make informed decisions and tackle the challenges they face.

“Amid the cost-of-living crisis, it is difficult to ask for money, but we're asking you to please help us keep Rainbow Rogues open for those who need us.”

Rainbow Rogues' Family Support Worker Kim Stewart adds: “We have real concerns for the families we work with should the respite we provide stop - and the multiple channels of support we provide are no longer available to them. The mental health impact is a considerable worry.”

