Ellon business helps make carer’s day

One small act of kindness has given an Aberdeenshire carer a day to remember.

Sports Massage Therapist Jacquie Gibson and Duncan Thomson, Director of Body Logic Therapies accept their Respitality Donation Certificate from Quarriers for offering a therapy to local unpaid carer Jean Meikle

Jean Meikle, who is an unpaid carer supported by Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carers Support Service, was sourced a holistic relaxation treatment by the Quarriers Respitality Initiative.

The kind offer was donated by Jackie Gibson of Body Logic Therapies based in Ellon and Peterhead, which offers complementary therapies to help clients with chronic pain, stress and anxiety as well as many therapies for relaxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Body Logic Therapies became a supporter of Scotland’s innovative Respitality Initiative after hearing how hard unpaid carers work and the stresses the role can bring.

Jackie said: "We understand how mentally and physically demanding a caring role can be and are absolutely delighted we can help soothe both body and mind to help ease the strain. It is incredibly rewarding for our staff to see the real difference we can make to someone's life by simply doing what we do for a living."

Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carer Support Centre, which is funded by Aberdeenshire Council to support unpaid carers to continue their caring role, offers emotional support as well as practical advice and avenues to funding to facilitate solutions to carers needs.

The Respitality Initiative is co-ordinated nationally by the charity Shared Care Scotland with support from the Scottish Government and delivered locally by Aberdeenshire Carers Support Centre. It provides carers with short breaks away from their routine that are vital for their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean, who cares for her husband, said: “I don’t know if you now just what an incredible job Quarriers does, or the difference it has made in our lives. From providing information on grants to apply for, to helping me understand what is available from the NHS, to just being a listening ear, my support worker has been fantastic. Our lives have changed for the better because of the service and we cannot thank them enough. I am no longer alone, every day is a little bit brighter, and difficult days which will always come, are easier to manage.”