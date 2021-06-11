Police in Falkirk have confirmed that the name of the little girl was Ella-Grace Rimington, also known as Gracie.

She was 18-months old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella-Grace Rimington: Baby who died after falling into a pond has been named

She died after falling into a garden pond at a property in Dollar Avenue on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the address at around 6.10pm when the child was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

She died a short time later.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds of Forth Valley's CID said: “This is a heart-breaking incident in which a young girl has died.

"The family has asked that they be given privacy at this very difficult time and I would like to ask the public and media to please respect the family's wishes as they deal with their unimaginable loss.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.