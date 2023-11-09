Electricity Substation team spruces up popular Peterhead beauty spot

Volunteers from SSEN Transmission’s Peterhead Substation project swapped their usual tools for litter pickers and garden rakes to help spruce up a popular Peterhead beauty spot.

The team of nine volunteers spent the day clearing over nine black bags worth of rubbish from Victoria Park, as well as weeding flower beds and carrying out gardening work to ensure the sensory garden area was back in top condition.

The project teams carried out the volunteering work at the park after hearing from Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) that some much needed people-power was required. The volunteers soon set to work to help provide some assistance.

Alan Fakley, Trustee at Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT), said: “PACT were delighted to host a team from SSEN Transmission who spent the day litter picking and tidying up Victoria Community Park.

"This is a great example of community empowerment and PACT truly appreciate all the team’s efforts. The park was left in a fantastic state.”

In addition, the team also visited the Boddam Community Hub, a community space which will be used for recreational activities and hosting meetings and talks for the community in Boddam to connect.

"The project team made a donation of £500 from SSEN Transmission towards the cost of refurbishing the community hub, which is planned to take place over the coming months.

Fiona James, who runs the Boddam Community Hub, said: “We have been badly affected by storms and this has resulted in power outages, and the hub will be a warm space that has back up power when needed. We are hoping to open in December and could not be in this position without the support of local businesses, such as SSEN Transmission.”

Members of the Peterhead Substation team met with Fiona James from Boddam Community Hub.