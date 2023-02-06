Electric vehicle charging points to be expanded in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council plans to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure into new areas and improve rapid charging capacity in the region.

Alongside the expansion, older charging stations will be replaced.

A prioritised programme of installations for 2023 and beyond is being developed with a focus on filling existing gaps in the network, particularly for small to medium villages and towns.

New contracts are being negotiated for the Peterhead, Inverbervie, and Balmedie areas. Kemnay, Tarland, and Portsoy now all have operational charging points.

A tender is currently being progressed to install further charging units at 14 locations throughout Aberdeenshire in town centres or at community campuses.

Notably, as part of Aden Country Park’s restoration project, the council is tendering for the installation of four electric vehicle chargers in Mintlaw that will significantly boost capacity in the area.

Aberdeenshire councillors were updated on the progress of enabling an accelerated roll out of EV charging points at a recent Infrastructure Services Committee. This is part of a collaborative Pathfinder project between the Shire, City, and Highland councils.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee Chair, Councillor John Crawley, said: “Electric vehicles emit significantly less greenhouse gases compared to conventional engines and their popularity is on the rise, which helps to improve air quality in the region.

“The public sector alone won’t be able to meet the future demand for electric vehicle charging and that’s why the Pathfinder Project is gathering feedback from the private sector to help us navigate how best to proceed.”

Vice Chair Councillor Isobel Davidson said: “The council is committed to promoting sustainable travel, reducing the impact that commuting has on time, finances, health, and the environment. The right mix of electric vehicles, car sharing, active travel, and public transport will cumulatively benefit our local environment and help to reduce Aberdeenshire’s carbon footprint.”