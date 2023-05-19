Electric vehicle charging points now available at Aden Country Park

Electric vehicle owners can now charge their cars while they enjoy a leisurely walk and take in the attractions at Aden Country Park.

Four dual electrical vehicle charging points have recently been installed aimed at promoting and encouraging low-carbon sustainable transport options. It forms part of the Accessible Aden Project which has seen a raft of improvements following a review of existing infrastructure at the north-east attraction.

The new system comprises two fast 22kW chargers and two standard 7kW chargers providing a total of eight charging points.

It is estimated that the fast chargers can recharge a car fully in around three hours, with the standard chargers taking around six hours.

Cllr Anne Simpson (left) tries out the EV charging points at Aden.

Each charging unit has a socket on each side and can charge two vehicles at once.

When two vehicles charge, units will de-rate to a supply of 11kW to each side for the 22kW chargers, and 3.5kW to each side for the 7kW chargers.

To use the chargers, motorists can either become a member of ChargePlace Scotland or simply call the operator or download the ChargePlace Scotland mobile phone app.

In line with the current council electric vehicle charging tariffs, the standard rate will be £0.47 per kW hour, with a reduced rate of £0.27 per kW hour available for overnight charging between 8pm and 8am on 7kW standard and 22kW fast chargers.

The introduction of EV chargers in Aden Country Park came in response to community consultation and significant funding support from the VisitScotland Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

The Accessible Aden Project has not only helped to support the introduction of EV chargers in Aden, but also car park and electrical infrastructure upgrades, along with the installation of bike stands and construction of a fully accessible Changing Places toilet block in the park.

Commenting on the installation, Central Buchan councillor and vice-chair of the Buchan Area Committee, Anne Simpson, said: “I am delighted to see the electric vehicle charging points installed at Aden Country Park.

"I am confident this will become a well-used facility for many visitors who have made the transition to electric cars.

“Combined with the improved facilities including the excellent new toilet provision, this latest addition to the amenities will ensure Aden continues to be a fantastic attraction for individuals and families alike, a place for play or exercise, a venue for respite, or simply a resource which allows people to engage with heritage, nature and wildlife.”

Aden Project Co-ordinator Neil Shirran added: “There had been mounting pressure on Aden’s existing facilities over the last few years which was exacerbated throughout the pandemic.

"Community consultation helped us to identify the need for electric vehicle charging points, along with improvements needed in toilet and parking facilities. The funding support from VisitScotland RTIF and Aberdeenshire Council has made these improvements possible.”

