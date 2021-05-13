Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan – a month of fasting, prayer and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide – and is calculated by the sighting of the new crescent moon.

In a message posted on her Twitter account, the First Minister recognised that the holiday is a “profoundly important event to Muslims across Scotland and around the world.”

She said: “Assalamu’alaikum, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, I want to wish all in the Muslim community here in Scotland and across the world – Eid Mubarak.

“Eid is a time for celebration with friends and family, and I recognise that this year – just like last year – it will be different and difficult for so many due to the Covid-19 restrictions.”

While visiting other peoples homes will be allowed from Monday, May 17, this weekend and over the course of the three-day holiday, most of Scotland will remain in Level 3.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “Even though you may not be able to celebrate it as you normally would, I do hope that the relaxations around congregational prayer and outdoor meetings will provide at least some relief and celebration.

"The pandemic has been extremely challenging, but it has also highlighted your community spirit.

"That spirit of togetherness is evident not just during Ramadan, but all year round”.

She added: “So on this special day, let me wish all of our Muslim community a very happy Eid.

"Eid Mubarak to all of you”.

