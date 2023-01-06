Edinburgh has been revealed as having the most fined street in Britain when it comes to parking cars – outside of London, with one street in particular dominating.

A staggering 11,851 punishments were handed out by parking attendants on city centre street

Mare Street in the London Borough of Hackney took the unwanted title of Britain's worst street for parking after drivers were hit with a whopping 32,347 fines over a two-year period to July 2022 – totalling £2.26million.

Clapham Park Road in Lambeth raked in £2.03million, with 29,079 fines, while Millennium Way in Greenwich came third with 28,762 fines totalling £2.01million.

Edinburgh's George Street is the most fined street in Britain when it comes to parking cars – outside of London.

Elsewhere, wardens clamped down hard on drivers in Belfast, Bradford, Leicester, Stoke and Brighton & Hove.

But it was a street in Edinburgh that took the crown for the most-fined in Britain outside London.

Indeed, no other road came close to George Street in Edinburgh, where a staggering 11,851 punishments were given.

Experts from AppyParking+ analysed figures and compiled data using an average PCN cost of £70.

Dan Hubert, CEO of AppyParking+, said: “Parking has become an increasingly stressful and complicated process for drivers – not knowing where is best for them to park, how long they can stay for, and also being charged significant fees for the privilege to park.

“This has become a significant problem for drivers in London, with certain areas racking up millions of pounds in fines each year, all at the expense of residents and visitors to the capital.

“We are all looking for ways to save vital pennies amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, and parking is one area where millions are getting wasted due to a lack of clarity and understanding of restrictions.