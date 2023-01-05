Edinburgh Zoo's pandas throughout the years - from their arrival at Edinburgh Airport to birthday treats
Edinburgh Zoo's giant pandas could leave the capital as early as the end of October this year, officials have confirmed.
Yang Guang and Tian Tian have to return to China under the terms of a 10 year loan, which was extended by two years due to the Covid pandemic.
Their stay in the Capital however has prompted many memorable moments, from the Panda Bus, to birthday treats for the pair.
We take a look at their life throughout the years, from their arrival to now.
