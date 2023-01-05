News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh Zoo's pandas throughout the years - from their arrival at Edinburgh Airport to birthday treats

Edinburgh Zoo's giant pandas could leave the capital as early as the end of October this year, officials have confirmed.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago

Yang Guang and Tian Tian have to return to China under the terms of a 10 year loan, which was extended by two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Their stay in the Capital however has prompted many memorable moments, from the Panda Bus, to birthday treats for the pair.

We take a look at their life throughout the years, from their arrival to now.

1. Tian Tian in her enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo in 2012.

Giant Panda Tian Tian in her enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

2. Pandas from China arrive at Edinburgh Airport

Yang Guang, the male panda is second off the plane, before being loaded into the Fedex van.

Photo: Jayne Wright

Photo Sales

3. Yang Guang the Giant Panda at Edinburgh Zoo celebrating his 9th birthday

Yang Guang the Giant Panda at Edinburgh Zoo celebrates his 9th birthday and was treated to some 'Panda Delights' Yang Guang's partner is the first half of the panda pair currently at Edinburgh Zoo and Tian Tian has her birthday on the 24th August.

Photo: Joey Kelly

Photo Sales

4. The pandas sparked a media frenzy

Tian Tian the female Panda pictured in her enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo a decade ago. Pic Ian Rutherford

Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3