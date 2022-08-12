Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Wolowitz died during the incident on Wednesday evening (August 10), but Edinburgh Zoo said the other penguins in the colony were not hurt and are doing well.

In a social media post late on Thursday, the zoo said: “We know so many of you loved Mrs Wolowitz, our oldest penguin.

“Sadly, we lost her last night after a fox broke into our penguin enclosure. Thankfully, the rest of our colony are unharmed and are doing well.

Edinburgh Zoo's oldest penguin has died after a fox broke into their enclosure. Photo Edinburgh Zoo

“Her massive personality will be missed.”

The zoo said its expert teams check the enclosures daily for signs of damage but there is always a risk that wild animals will break in.

It added: “We are looking at what we can do to further reinforce the boundary.”