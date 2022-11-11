The ceremony was cancelled due to bad weather.

The event, which was due to be held at Princes Street Gardens, will instead be held at PoppyScotland’s headquarters and broadcast online.

Winds have continued to grow stronger in the Lothians area throughout the day, with a yellow warning in place until 3pm.

In a statement on Twitter, PoppyScotland said: “Due to inclement weather Edinburgh council have CANCELLED the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance at Princes Street Gardens.

“We will be holding a service at our HQ New Haig House instead & broadcasting LIVE on Facebook.

“Please join us in falling silent at 1100.