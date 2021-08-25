Announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, the one-off special, titled Gaynor And Ray, will follow two 50-something newlyweds from Cardiff as they embark on their honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands.

Both have decided to marry for a second time despite meeting only six months ago and there are many things they do not know about each other’s pasts.

Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband had been repeatedly unfaithful, while Ray was deemed “impossible to live with” by his ex-wife.

Gavin And Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon are to reunite for a one-off comedy on BBC One.

Close friends Jones will star opposite each other in the lead roles.

The episode is created and written by Jones and her husband David Peet and is the latest special to emerge from the Comedy Playhouse initiative, an anthology series of one-off sitcoms that has led to the commissioning of series including King Gary and Mister Winner.

Writer-creators Peet and Jones said: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor And Ray come to life on screen.

“Through them we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh-out-loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

