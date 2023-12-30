Edinburgh Sketcher's year in 10 stunning pictures

Welcome to my yearly round up of sketches from the Scottish capital. Looking back there have been a few milestones within the city that I have captured over the year. What stands out significantly in my sketches this year is the representation of the seasons and the colours around Edinburgh more than previously. I hope you enjoy my look back at 2023. You can visit EdinburghSketcher.com online to see more of my daily sketches of our beautiful city.
1. Stockbridge Market
I like the colours and the movement in this street sketch of the Sunday market. I tried to capture the hustle and bustle, looking for shapes and shading from the clothing and market stalls rather than concentrating too much on fine detail. Photo: Mark Kirkham
2. Three Pals
My kids finished primary this year and so this early morning sketch of Inverleith Park holds extra meaning. We visited here most mornings for over seven years but now hardly go there. The frosty mist was lingering just above the ground as three pals headed to school. Photo: Mark Kirkham
3. Skyline in Watercolours
I love the almost impressionistic look of layering watercolour washes without my usual black ink linework. You have to work a little harder to see the iconic features of the skyline and that maybe creates a deeper connection to the painting. Photo: Mark Kirkham
4. Dean Cemetery
It amazes me how I still find new views and appealing compositions in locations I have visited so many times. Like this perfect view through the trees and over a wall from the Scottish Gallery of Modern Art to the neighbouring Dean Cemetery. Photo: Mark Kirkham