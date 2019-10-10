Edinburgh runner Lynsey Sharp gets engaged to fellow athlete Andrew Butchart

Have your say

Scottish runner Lynsey Sharp is looking extremely happy in her latest Instagram post with her other half.

The Dumfries-born 800m runner posted a photo of the couple together while showing off her new engagement ring.

The 29-year-old also posted a comment alongside the picture which reads: "You are my lighthouse and my harbour. And now my forever. Is this real life!!!!?????"

The picture has received nearly 3,500 likes, with many of her followers congratulating the pair.

Lynsey Sharp is an Olympic and World finalist and a European and Commonwealth Medalist.

She also graduated with a law degree from Edinburgh Napier University and went to school in the Capital.

Her new fiance is Andrew Butchart, who is the current Scottish record holder in the 3,000m and 5,000m events.