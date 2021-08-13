Edinburgh Fringe walking tour Lassies of Leith adds extra dates due to phenomenal demand

Lassies of Leith, which runs until August 29, finds popular tour guide Paul leading another entertaining wander through the Capital’s port, this time regaling his audiences with tales of the many notable women of Leith. From Mary of Guise, the mother of Mary, Queen of Scots and Mary Moriary, the tour is packed with historical curiosities and uproarious anecdotes that promise to make you gasp with amazement and roar with laughter.

With more than 80 per cent of tickets for the tours already sold, the phenomenal demand has seen three new dates added on Saturday 14, at 1pm, Monday 16, at 2pm and Friday 20, at 11am.Romer says, "We’re blown away by the response to this year’s tour, with most tickets selling out before the Fringe had started. We are excited to add three extra tour dates, and since restrictions have been lifted, we are delighted to have been able to release a couple of extra tickets for each tour."Tour guide Paul adds, "Being outdoors is the safest way to enjoy the Edinburgh Festival, and what better way to spend your time here by being outdoors in Leith with me, Paul your Invisible Cities Tour Guide. Just by coming on my tour you are helping to support people affected by homelessness, how amazing is that?"Tickets for Lassies of Leith, which is also available as a live virtual tour, on sale now, priced £12 from www.leithcomedyfest.com and www.edfringe.com. The tour is recommended for age 18+ and contains strong language and adult themes, including sex and drugs.