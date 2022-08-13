Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cirk La Putyka ensemble and the Kyiv Municipal Academy of Variety and Circus Arts are joining together onstage with the world premiere of BOOM.

The groups joined forces to collaborate after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and their show will be running from the 4th to the 28th of August.

In a statement released about the show, the act comments: “The circus is about trust, family, responsibility, freedom, and crossing borders.

"The war showed how it can connect and inspire in times of crises.

"BOOM is based on real events and expressed through circus art, theatrical language, projections, music, and costumes.”

Nina Araya, the first deputy rector of Kyiv Municipal Academy of Performing and Circus Arts added:“Boom project is a very vivid true to life story of meeting Ukrainian and Czech young artists.

"The show is a symbiosis of different circus genres, cultures and experiences.

"The audience can see and feel what is it like when your “world” would never be the same and you need to start everything from the very beginning.

"Would you have enough power to do that and what to expect tomorrow?

"Come and experience it by yourself.”

The show will include the cyr wheel, aerial silks, hoops, the Chinesepole, juggling, pair acro.

There will also be clowns, break dance, street dance and contemporary dance. All accompanied by enchanting live music.

Rostislav Novák Arttiistic Director of Cirk La Puytka said: “For me at the moment, Boom is a show that is real and actual.

"It's about hope.

"It's about energy.

"It's about art.

"It's about life.

"About the circus.

"About a generation.

"A performance that arises at a special time under special circumstances.

"I wish all the actors that this show will be seen by as many viewers as possible and travel the world.

"Because those on stage deserve it.

“They don't just play for themselves, yet for the whole culture everywhere in the world.

"Because culture can connect, inspire, entertain, lead to reflection.It is all around us.“

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Underbelly Directors added: “We are truly excited and honoured to welcome Cirk La Putyka back to Underbelly this year with their collaboration with the Kyiv Municipal Academy of Variety and Circus Arts.

"It’s thrilling to see these two young circus generations connected on one stage–it is the perfect show to unite audiences at the Fringe festival this year.