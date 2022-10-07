Edinburgh Dungeon owner unveils 'scariest job in the world' - are you brave enough to apply?

The Edinburgh Dungeon is among the attractions looking for a 'scare-tester'

The Dungeons, with venues in Blackpool, Edinburgh, York and London, has unveiled the ‘scariest job in the world’ – an official scare-tester.

The successful applicant, who we imagine will be free of heart conditions and have excellent bowel control, will be responsible for making sure the various attractions are suitably frightening enough for the foolhardy visitors.

The official scare-tester will be put through their paces at each attraction, experiencing the spooky Halloween shows in all their gory glory.

At The Edinburgh Dungeon, the unlucky employee will be invited to the Dinner of the Dead. Entering the Graveyard on All Hallows Eve, guests are summoned to the traditional Celtic harvest feast, where an empty place has been laid to welcome back lost loved ones, as the line between living and dead is at its thinnest on this day. Calling forth all lost spirits, visitors must be careful as it’s not just friends who can join the feast – darker forces are at play.

And at the London Dungeon’s Halloween horror, as guests enter the attic, the scare-tester will endure the building that is renowned as the most haunted house in London.

Meanwhile, in The York Dungeon, the scare-tester is invited to participate in one of Madame Card’s sought-after séance shows, where dark spirits are set to be conjured.

At The Blackpool Dungeon, Halloween has attracted a new creature to the Lancashire coast – the Grim Reaper! The dedicated scare-tester must be prepared to come face to face with death itself.

Kathryn Angel, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “The Dungeons are the Home of Halloween and this year we really have gone all out. Our Halloween shows are steeped in local history – bringing the spookiest and most ominous tales of our towns and cities to life.

“This year we are setting a challenge for one of our (unluckiest) Dungeon fans to visit and experience our scariest Dungeon Halloween shows ever.

“We are happy to help the successful applicant visit each Dungeon during October but even our most seasoned Dungeon dwellers may falter, we would like our scare-tester to show us they are brave enough to make it through all four Dungeons.

“We recommend only the most courageous peasants apply - it’s not named ‘the scariest job in the world’ for nothing!”