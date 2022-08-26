Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asif Mohammad who owns Fazal and Sons convenience store in Moredun was told by Scottish Power that the cost of his electricity would be almost £70,000 under a one-year contract - a monthly cost of £5000.

It comes as the energy giant warned that the looming spike in energy prices will be “truly horrific” for many people.

Faced with the stark increase of five and a half times his current annual charge of £12,500 Mr Mohammad said he has barely slept due to stress and worry about the future of his business.

