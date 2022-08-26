Edinburgh cost of living: Owner of Fazal and Sons in Moredun facing 'nightmare' electricity bill hike
The furious owner of a family-run shop facing a ‘nightmare’ electricity bill hike says he could be forced to shut or stay open in a ‘blackout’.
Asif Mohammad who owns Fazal and Sons convenience store in Moredun was told by Scottish Power that the cost of his electricity would be almost £70,000 under a one-year contract - a monthly cost of £5000.
It comes as the energy giant warned that the looming spike in energy prices will be “truly horrific” for many people.
Faced with the stark increase of five and a half times his current annual charge of £12,500 Mr Mohammad said he has barely slept due to stress and worry about the future of his business.
After looking into other deals Mr Mohammad said it’d be slightly cheaper to sign up to a three-year contract on a fixed tariff but said he’d still be hit with an unaffordable increase of more than 300 percent with an estimated £52,000 annual bill.